Governor General Mary Simon to Visit Town of Pictou

Governor General Mary Simon will be in the Town of Pictou this week as part of an official visit

to Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia.

Simon will be in Pictou on Friday at 11 a.m. and speak at a ceremony marking the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the Ship Hector.

Simon began her tour of the two provinces yesterday, beginning in Charlottetown. She arrives in Halifax Wednesday.

Simon’s itinerary in Nova Scotia includes meetings with Indigenous leaders, and Deputy Premier and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, a reception hosted by Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc and visits to the Royal Navy Dockyard and the Black Cultural Centre of Nova Scotia.