Hey Grads, this year things are a little more normal, and the Antigonish 5 to a Dollar on Main Street and 989 XFM want to help you celebrate. Send us your grad pictures to creative@989xfm.ca we’ll post them on our facebook page, and put you in for a draw on a beautiful set of binoculars. Contest runs til the end of June, and we’ll make the draw. Congratulations on a great year.