Grade 11 Students with Strait Regional Centre for Educaton receive Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal

May 24, 2024 | Local News

A group of Grade 11 students with schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education have received the prestigious Lieutenant Governor’s Education Medal.

It is given to students who have demonstrated qualities of leadership and service in the school and community, combined with academic excellence.

The students received their medals at a ceremony in Port Hawkesbury this week.

Seated left to right: Lieutenant Governor Education Medal Award Recipients Jack Horne, Mackenzie Gloade, Daejah Johnson, Grace Bannerman, Nina Tubman, Taya MacDonald, Chrissy MacKinnon and Alexa Beaton.
Standing left to right: Lieutenant Governor Education Medal Award Recipients Logan Tait, Bethany Harquail, Chloe Phillips, Charlotte Collings, Bianca Surette, Blake Tanner, Thijmen van den Berg, Emily Grimes, Ella Bartlett and SRCE Regional Executive Director, Paul Landry. Not pictured, Lieutenant Governor Education Medal Award Recipient, Allan Chiasson. (Strait Regional Centre for Education photo)

Recipients include Allan Chiasson and Bethany Harquail of Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy, Charlotte Collings and Bianca Surette with Cheducto Education Centre and Guysborough Academy, Dalbrae Academy’s Taya MacDonald and Nina Tubman as well as Thijmen  van den Berg and Grace Bannerman of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School .

Other recipients include Daejah Johnson and Logan Tait of East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy, Jack Horne and MacKenzie Gloade with Fanning Education Centre and Canso Academy; and Chrissy MacKinnon and Alexa Beaton from Inverness Education Education Centre and Academy.

Other medalists are SAERC students Ella Bartlett and Chloe Phillips and Richmond Academy and Education Centre’s Emily Grimes and Blake Tanner.


