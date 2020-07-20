Grade 7 Students can Receive Up To Date Immunizations

Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Randy Delorey is highlighting the fact Grade 7 students

from the last school year are able to get up to date immunizations at public health clinics until the end of August.

The second round of clinics for this past school year were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and response. Delorey said Public Health worked with the Strait Regional Centre for Education to establish clinics throughout the region and throughout the province.

Antigonish residents can call 902-867-4500 extension 4800.

Port Hawkesbury residents can call 902-625-1693 and Guysborough residents can call the local public health office at 902-533-3502.

Planning is still underway and full details will be posted at www.nshealth.ca/immunizations under School Immunization Clinics.

Covid 19 related precautions include a new flow process, having additional staff present to support students, ensuring access to handwashing/hand sanitizer and regular cleaning according to the same guidelines used at other medical clinics. Students will also get to make appointments for the clinics, to help with the number of people present at any one time and also make it easier for families to accommodate