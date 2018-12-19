Holna Farm Services
Advertisement

Grand Etang’s Centre de la Mi-Careme receives Government Funding for Upgrades

This entry was posted in News on .

A community centre in northern Inverness County is receiving assistance from the three levels

Mi-Careme Centre (ACOA Photo)

of government to expand its cultural programming to promote Acadian culture and boost tourism.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunties Agency is providing $53,000 to the Centre de la Mi-Careme in Grand Etang, while the province will contribute $38,000 and the Inverness County Municipality is offering $4,400. The improvements will include upgrades to the roof and windows as well as indoor renovations, allowing the centre to expand its cultural program to visitors year-round, such as new workshops and dinner theatres.

The centre will also be better equipped to promote Acadian heritage to visitors and accommodate tourists and residents during the annual mid-Lent festival in March. In 2017, the centre welcomed 78 bus tours and more than five thousand visitors