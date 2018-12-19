Grand Etang’s Centre de la Mi-Careme receives Government Funding for Upgrades

A community centre in northern Inverness County is receiving assistance from the three levels

of government to expand its cultural programming to promote Acadian culture and boost tourism.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunties Agency is providing $53,000 to the Centre de la Mi-Careme in Grand Etang, while the province will contribute $38,000 and the Inverness County Municipality is offering $4,400. The improvements will include upgrades to the roof and windows as well as indoor renovations, allowing the centre to expand its cultural program to visitors year-round, such as new workshops and dinner theatres.

The centre will also be better equipped to promote Acadian heritage to visitors and accommodate tourists and residents during the annual mid-Lent festival in March. In 2017, the centre welcomed 78 bus tours and more than five thousand visitors