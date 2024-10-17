Grand Opening of St. FX University’s Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living to be Held Friday Afternoon

STFX University is hosting a grand opening of the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

University president Dr. Andy Hakin described the facility as a place for everyone that can support the healthy living needs of the community, both students and local residents. Upgrades at the facility began in phases starting in 2017. Phases 4 and 5 took place over the last couple of years.

Hakin said he is pleased the work is done, adding part of creating an environment supporting the community is to have a fitness and wellness facility. He said they are back to full capacity and looking forward to opening the doors.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours will be available. If it’s raining, the ceremony will move to the auxiliary gym.