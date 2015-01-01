Grand Slam of Curling’s KIOTI National to be Held this Week in New Glasgow

The Grand Slam of Curling`s KIOTI National is ready to rock at the Pictou County Wellness Centre this week.

The 2023 KIOTI National is bringing together 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams competing in a round-robin tournament for a combined $400,000 prize purse. The tournament runs November 7-12.

Curlers taking part in the event include Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue and SilvanaTirinzoni of Switzerland, as well as Canandian rinks Jennifer Jones, Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher.

The draw schedule can be found at thegrandslamofcurling.com.