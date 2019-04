The Thorburn Fire Department responded to a structure fire yesterday .

The department received a call of a building on fire at around 1:20 in the afternoon. A member of the department said a grass fire had spread to a barn.

Three other departments also responded to the fire, which was put out.

With this being wildfire season, people are reminded to be careful with outdoor fires and residents are asked to check the Department of Natural Resources web site for the current buring restrictions.