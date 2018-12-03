Great Meet in Halifax for Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team

1st &2nd weekend for their third meet of the year. The weekend was a fast meet with swimmers from throughout Nova Scotia as well as Newfoundland. The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST competed at Dalhousie University the Dec.1st &2nd weekend for their third meet of the year. The weekend was a fast meet with swimmers from throughout Nova Scotia as well as Newfoundland.

PHAST was represented by 21 Age Group level athletes in the third qualifying meet for the Nova Scotia top 16 competition this December 14-16 in Truro. The top 16 competition is as it states: only the top 16 athletes in each event and age group are to move on to this competition based on their season performances. Each swimmer had to have posted the difficult qualification standards this season or as lifetime best times in order be eligible. While the list of eligible swimmers from sport Nova Scotia have yet to be released Coach Allen states “It is looking good for us. We should be able to place anywhere from 12 to 14 swimmers in this competition. “PHAST will be placing considerable effort on hard training over the next 10 days with our competitive swimmers in preparation for this meet. In addition to this focus training we will also be concluding another successful Next Wave swim program this Thursday, December 6.

Swimmers ranking in the top 8 of their age group this weekend were: Hannah Austen with a 6th in 50m Breaststroke. Riley Avery with 6 first place finishes in the 200 & 400m I.M., 100&200m Backstroke, 200m Freestyle and 100m Butterfly. Cole Beaver took 8th in 50 & 100m Backstroke, and the 100m Freestyle and Butterfly. Malcolm Cameron placed 5th in the 200m I.M.,4th in both the 50m Butterfly and 400m I.M., and 3rd and the 50m Breaststroke. Aidan Doucet powered to 8th in the 100m Freestyle, 7th 50m Backstroke, 6th in the 50m Freestyle, 5th in the 100m Backstroke, 4th in the 200m Freestyle, 3rd in the 100m Butterfly, and 2nd in the 50m Butterfly. Joshua Elsworth swam to 7th 50m Backstroke, 6th in the 50m Butterfly, 5th in the 400m I.M., 4th in both the 100m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke, and 3rd in the 200m Freestyle. Zach Elsworth stroked to 7th in the 50 and 200m Freestyle, and 50m Backstroke, 6th in the 100m Breaststroke, 5th in the 200m I.M., 3rd in the 50m Butterfly, and 2nd in the 50m Breaststroke.

Meghan Hayes swam to 8th in the 100m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly, 5th in the 100m Butterfly, and 4th in the 100m Backstroke.

Cein Kennedy raced to 3rd in the 50m Breaststroke, 2nd in the 50 and 200m Freestyle, 50 and 200m Backstroke, and 200m I.M. Colleen MacLeod swam to 4th in the 100m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke, and 3rd in the 50 and 200m Freestyle, and 50 and 100m Breaststroke. Keiran McInnis took 7th in the 100m Butterfly and Freestyle. Matthew Penner stroked to 3rd in the 50m Butterfly and 1st in the 200m Breaststroke. Anna Robinson swam t0 7th in the 400m Freestyle, 6th in the 200m I.M. and 100m Backstroke, 4th in the 100m Butterfly, and 3rd in the 200m Backstroke.