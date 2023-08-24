Great White Shark Caught on Video off the Coast of Inverness

The Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board caught an uncommon site off the coast of Inverness

while tracking ghost gear.

Melina Collins, a student and science and research coordinator with the board, was operating an ROV craft with a camera attached when the camera picked up visuals of a great white shark last week about a mile off the coast of Inverness, and about 70 feet down in the water.

While it’s not rare for sharks to be in local waters, it isn’t every day one is spotted on camera locally, especially that deep in the water. Collins said she was a bit shocked when she spotted the shark, noting they have been looking for ghost gear for a few weeks and they haven’t seen any other large fish.

Collins noted the video received a lot of views on social media.