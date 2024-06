Current Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow is the nominated Progressive Conservative candidate for the constituency of Guysborough-Tracadie for the next provincial election.

Morrow was first elected in 2021 and serves as the Minister of Agriculture. He is also a member of the Treasury and Policy Board. Before serving his community as MLA, Morrow was a radio news director, who worked in the industry for over 23 years.