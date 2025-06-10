Ground-Breaking Ceremony held for new RK MacDonald Nursing Home

A ceremony was held Tuesday morning to officially mark the start of construction on a new complex that will replace the RK MacDonald Nursing home in Antigonish.

There was a ground-breaking at what will be the new home of the nursing home, a 13 acre lot on Church Street Extension . The facility is set to open in early 2028. The nursing home’s CEO, Terry MacIntyre says today’s ground-breaking is a significant milestone.

MacIntyre says regular updates on the construction work will be posted on its web site.

The new facility will feature 144 resident rooms, each equipped with a private bathroom. The current building on Pleasant Street can accommodate up to 136 residents, and has been in existence since 1958.