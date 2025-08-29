Ground Breaking Ceremony Held in New Glasgow for the Viola’s Way Placemaking Project

A ground-breaking ceremony was held in New Glasgow on Thursday for the Viola’s Way Placemaking Project.
The event was held adjacent to the former Roseland Theatre, a big step towards creating a welcoming, inclusive, pedestrian-only space dedicated to reflection, celebration, educaton and reconciliation.
Town officials says Viola’s Way will honour the enduring legacy of African Nova Scotia changemakers including its namesake Viola Desmond.
The three levels of government contributed to this project. The province’s African Nova Scotia Affairs Department contributed $1 million, the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency contributed $390,000, the Town of New Glasgow $342,700 and $315,875 from the Canadian Heritage Department from its Building Communities through Arts & Heritage