Ground-Breaking Ceremony to be held Monday for a New Long-term Care Home in New Glasgow

Shovels are going in the ground.

The Town of New Glasgow, the Province of Nova Scotia, and High-Crest Enterprises are hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the New Glasgow Long-Term Care Home on Monday, November 17, at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees will include Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, Town of New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks, High Crest Enterprises CEO Marcus Stephenson, and Glen Haven Manor board chair Jocelyn Dorrington.

Dicks called it a big deal for the town, noting it took about two-and-a-half to three years to get to this point.

The event is taking place at 640 Little Harbour Road in New Glasgow, followed by a reception at Glasgow Square.