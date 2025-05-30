Ground Search Efforts Planned for Saturday for Two Missing Children in Pictou County

RCMP say ground search efforts are planned for Saturday in Landsdowne Station, Pictou County as the missing persons investigation into the disappearance of Jack and Lilly Sullivan continues. The children were reported missing May 2nd.

Polce say in an effort to advance the ongoing investigation and locate Jack and Lilly, ground search and rescue teams and the RCMP will focus on specific areas around Gairloch Road and the nearby pipeline trail where a boot print was previously found.

RCMP are asking residents to avoid the search area to allow trained searchers to do their work.