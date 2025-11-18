Groundbreaking Ceremony held for New Long Term Care Home in New Glasgow

Monday was the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Long Term Care Home in New Glasgow. The 144 bed facility will replace the aging Glen Haven Manor. New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says the building marks a commitment to serving seniors in the community.

Jocelyn Dorrington, Board Chair of the Glen Haven Manor Corporation, noted in her remarks that while New Glasgow will be the sole owner of this new facility, there has been support for Glen Haven for many years from other municipalities.

Highcrest Enterprises, current operator of Glen Haven, has been contracted to operate this new care home as well. CEO Marcus Stephenson says it will be a continuation of the service his company provides.

Among the features of the new facility will be private rooms for all residents.