Groundbreaking Ceremony held for Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall at St. FX University

StFX University hosted a number of dignitaries and visitors to campus this morning for the groundbreaking of the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall. The hall will become home to the Victor and Mona Dahdaleh Institute for Innovation in Health, an incubator for health research on campus. A release from the university states the Institute at StFX is at the intersection of research and practice; academia and public health; theory and impact.

STFX President and vice chancellor Dr. Andy Hakin said the new facility will mean a lot to the university, students, and members of the community and surrounding areas.

The facility will house programs such as human kinetics, nutrition, and psychology, along with graduate programs.

Preliminary infrastructure will begin this summer with an anticipated opening of the facility set for the winter of 2027. The total cost is over $60 million, including $15 million from the Dahdaleh family, the largest single donation to the university by a private donor. Last spring, theprovincial government provided $37.4 million to support the research institute, while the federal government provided $8 million in funding to the Xaverian Commons project, which encompasses the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Hall.