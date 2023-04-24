Groundbreaking coming soon on Active Transportation Corridor in Antigonish

Groundbreaking on the Active Transportation Corridor in Antigonish is set for this spring.

Work for this spring will include a redesign of Trunk 4 from James Street to Church Street and a roundabout built at the Trunk 4 and Trunk 7 intersection. A tender is going out for the Phase 1 and 2 work within a couple of weeks. The construction is expected to be done by November.

Marlene Melanson, the recreation director for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, called it a continuation of the funding announcement made around a year ago on the Active Transportation Corridor. The federal government is investing $9 million, the province is chipping in 6.9 million, and the Municipality of the County is contributing $2 million.

The project will include a five kilometre multi-use pathway system providing opportunities for walking, cycling, wheelchairs, e-bikes, and other active transportation.

Melanson said the municipality is excited, noting they been advocating for active transportation for many years. She said they see the corridor as a spine which will eventually link communities, and more trails.

Once complete the project will become part of the province’s Blue Route, a network of bicycle infrastructure. Future phases will continue west to Addington Forks and east to Beech Hill Road, with shoulders added to meet Blue Route criteria from Beech Hill Road to Highway 316 to be finished within the timeline of the AT Corridor Conversion project.