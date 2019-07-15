Groundbreaking held for Antigonish All Wheels Skatepark

It’s coming.

The Antigonish All Wheels Skatepark hosted a groundbreaking and barbeque this afternoon.

The Antigonish Skatepark association, along with representatives from the town and county of Antigonish as well as StFX were on hand.

Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Association partnered in a land lease agreement with StFX University for the property. The total cost of the project is around 700-thousand dollars.

New Line Skateparks is doing the design and construction of the project. Skate park association president Jason Mason said everything is paid for and they are working on getting some bells and whistles like lights, wifi, a water fountain, and cameras.

Mason said the machines will come in to start clearing the property next week and the construction phase will follow. Mason said they are aiming for a mid-September roll out. He also pointed to the long time commitment of Tara Hassin in bringing the project to fruition.