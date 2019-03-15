Group in Pictou County begins work on Recruiting and Retaining Doctors in Pictou County

In the past year, Healthy Pictou County was created, with commitments to fund their efforts, by Hospital Foundations, the county’s 60 physicans, municipal councils and local residents for a five year period.
A citizen-led initiative to recruit and retain doctors in Pictou County has hit the ground running.
The group’s project navigator, Nicole LeBlanc told the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce among its efforts is participating in site visits, where prospective physicians tour the area.
LeBlanc says it’s also developing a web site.