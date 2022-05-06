Groups to Gather to Remember the Westray Mine Disaster

A number of different groups are coming together on May 9 to remember the 30th anniversary

of the Westray Mine disaster that resulted in 26 Nova Scotians losing their lives while on the job. The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, United Steel Workers, WCB Nova Scotia, family members, and the Government of Nova Scotia are overseeing the activities.

Danny Cavanagh, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, said we can’t forget these types of tragedies.

From 10:45-11:45 high school students will visit the Museum of Industry to learn about workplace health and safety and the Westray story, followed by an online roundtable discussion on Westray’s impact on occupational health and safety from 2-3 p.m..

At 6, attendees will march from the Bluenose Curling Club to the Westray Miners Memorial Park, followed by a memorial service and celebration of life at the park. The Men of the Deep are set to perform and remarks will come from Picotu West MLA Karla MacFarlane , the USW, family member Genesta Holloran, and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser