The cost of some items will be less starting this weekend.

The federal government’s GST Tax Break on a variety of items comes into effect on Saturday.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the tax measure will be a benefit to Christmas shoppers seeking last minute items.

Fraser says at a time when residents are dealing with a higher cost of living, this measure will make a meaningful difference over the holidays.

The tax holiday will be for two months, ending on February 15th.