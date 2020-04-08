Guard Gatluak James to join X-Men Basketball Program in the Fall

The StFX men’s basketball men’s team added another recruit this week.

Head coach Steve Konchalski has announced the commitment of 6’5” guard Gatluak James to the program for the 2020-21 season.

James played this past year at TRC Academy in Brantford, Ont.,, previous home to X-Men associate head coach Tyrell Vernon. Prior to TRC, James played at Kennedy SS in his hometown of Windsor, Ont., where he was a first team all-star in 2018 as well as the Windsor Showcase most valuable player in 2019.

Konchalski says Gatluak offers both size and physicality at the guard position and with unlimited potential.

James will be entering the BA Human Kinetics program at StFX in September. He joins previously announced X-Men recruit guard/forward Jeremiah Usiosefe.

The X-Men will host the U SPORTS national championship at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax in March, 2021.