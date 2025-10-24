Guyborough County’s Amber Hart wins Recreation Nova Scotia Equity, Inclusion, Access and Diversity Award

A Guysborough County native has been named the recipient of the Recreation Nova Scotia Equity, Inclusion, Access and Diversity Award. Receiving the prestigious honour is Amber Hart, who launched Sensory Saturdays at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in 2021. The free program is designed to help families with children who have sensory sensitivities or diverse needs.

One year later, Hart founded Diversity Guysborough, which promotes inclusion and peer support across the county.

Through Hart’s advocacy a number of events at the CLC include sensory friendly spaces and activities,