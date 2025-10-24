Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Guyborough County’s Amber Hart wins Recreation Nova Scotia Equity, Inclusion, Access and Diversity Award

Oct 24, 2025 | Local News

A Guysborough County native has been named the recipient of the Recreation Nova Scotia Equity, Inclusion, Access and Diversity Award. Receiving the prestigious honour is Amber Hart, who launched Sensory Saturdays at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in 2021. The free program is designed to help families with children who have sensory sensitivities or diverse needs.

Amber Hart (Municipality of the District of Guysborough photo)

One year later, Hart founded Diversity Guysborough, which promotes inclusion and peer support across the county.

Through Hart’s advocacy a number of events at the CLC include sensory friendly spaces and activities,


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year