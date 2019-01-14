Guysborough and Richmond Counties Expected to Feel the Worst of a Passing Storm

Environment Canada is watching a storm that’s expected to brush past Northeastern Nova Scotia on its way to Newfoundland’s Avalon Peninsula.

The national weather forecaster has issued a winter storm watch for Guysborough, Richmond and Cape Breton Counties. Officials say the intense low pressure system will pass south of Nova Scotia tomorrow, with snow associated with the low developing overnight or early Tuesday morning before tapering to scattered flurries. Guysborough and Richmond Counties are expected to get upwards of 10 centimetres, possibly more. That watch could be upgraded to a warning later today.

Antigonish County and the remainder of Cape Breton is expected to get 2 to 5 centimetres from this system.