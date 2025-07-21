Guysborough Come Week Continues with a number of Events Planned

The 53rd Guysborough Come Home Week continues today and with plenty of events happening rest of the week as well.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow is hosting a family barbeque at 6 today, followed by a family night at the CLC, as well as the Stan Rogers road show at the waterfront. Events continue throughout the week, including a day camp at the CLC, magic shows and craft sessions, bingo, and a seniors fun day on Thursday, July 24.

Morrow called it a special week with people coming from across the province and country, calling it’s a great chance for family and friends to reconnect.

On Friday, July 25, there will be a ninja warrior course at the Steve Smith Turf field, a fast pitch tournament, and a social at the CLC. There is more ball and other sports on Saturday July 26, including a 240th celebration of Guysborough’s birthday in the afternoon at the Guysborough Museum, and a big top dance in the evening. Things wrap up on Sunday with a boat poker rally, a guided nature walk, and a come home week concert.