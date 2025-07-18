Guysborough Come Week Underway

Guysborough Come Home Week kicks off today.

Events begin today with a tie Dye event and activities starting at 1. A full slate of events for Saturday, July 19 includes a pancake breakfast and chili luncheon. Sunday includes a family run, a family swim, and a pool party at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex pool in the evening.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow is hosting a family barbeque at 6 on Monday July 21, followed by a family night at the CLC, as well as the Stan Rogers road show at the waterfront. Events continue throughout the week, including a day camp at the CLC, magic shows and craft sessions, bingo, and a seniors fun day on Thursday, July 24.

On Friday, July 25, there will be a ninja warrior course at the Steve Smith Turf field, a fast pitch tournament, and a social at the CLC. There is more ball and other spots on Saturday July 26, including a 240th celebration of Guysborough’s birthday in the afternoon at the Guysborough Museum, and a big top dace in the evening. Things wrap up on Sunday with a boat poker rally, a guided nature walk, and a come home week concert.