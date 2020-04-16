Guysborough Council discuss Upcoming Municipal Elections during the Pandemic

The difficulty of holding municipal elections during a pandemic was raised at the regular monthly meeting of Guysborough council Wednesday afternoon. Meeting by teleconference, councillors discussed the challenge of campaigning door to door for the planned October election, given the need for physical distancing. CAO Barry Carroll said staff have been in contact with the office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities about the challenge. Carroll said preparations for the elections usually start 6 to 8 months in advance, but are disrupted during the lockdown. He said the department and the federation are currently working on a solution.