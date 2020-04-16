Guysborough Council Gathers Remotely because of COVID-19

The District of Guysborough held its first meeting of the pandemic lockdown by teleconference on Wednesday afternoon. Council approved updated measures in response to the spread of COVID-19, including the continued closure of all municipal buildings and and staff working on a two-days-on, two-days-off rotation — both until at least the end of May. Council also agreed that any community groups planning special events will be reminded of new provincial restrictions and no municipal funding will be granted for events until all provincial restrictions have been removed.