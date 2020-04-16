Guysborough Council Gathers Remotely because of COVID-19

The District of Guysborough held its first meeting of the pandemic lockdown by teleconference on Wednesday afternoon. Council approved updated measures in response to the spread of COVID-19, including the continued closure of all municipal buildings and and staff working on a two-days-on, two-days-off rotation — both until at least the end of May. Council also agreed that any community groups planning special events will be reminded of new provincial restrictions and no municipal funding will be granted for events until all provincial restrictions have been removed.
The District of Guysborough held its first meeting of the pandemic lockdown by teleconference on Wednesday afternoon. Council approved updated measures in response to the spread of COVID-19, including the continued closure of all municipal buildings and and staff working on a two-days-on, two-days-off rotation — both until at least the end of May. Council […]
At its regular monthly meeting held by teleconference Wednesday afternoon, District of Guysborough councillors expressed concern over the economic impact of the cancellation of major summer events, including Canso's Stan Rogers Folk Festival. Warden Vernon Pitts said the loss of thousands of visitors for the late July festival will be felt throughout the region, especially […]
The Nova Bantams Hockey Team has announced its end of season award winners. Tyler Peddle picked up two awards, Regular Season Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer. Peddle led the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League in points at 84 and goals scored at 57; both record setting for the league. The playoffs MVP is […]