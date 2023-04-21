Guysborough County Company calls for a Resumption of the Elver Fishery

A Halifax lawyer is calling on Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray to immediately

amend its Fisheries Management Order and allow Wine Harbour Fisheries to resume fishing and catch their licensed quota.

A release from lawyer Michel Samson states the Fisheries Management Order closed the 2023 commercial elver fishery in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick shortly after it opened in late March. Wine Harbour Fisheries, located in Guysborough County, with a reduced quota of 1,032 kgs, was only able to land 33 kgs before the forced closure.

Samson said the local fishery had only just started locally before being shut down on Saturday, allowing them to catch 3 per cent of their quota.

Samson is also calling on Minister Murray to immediately resume the Voluntary Relinquishment program to allow license holders to submit offers to sell all or a portion of their quota to DFO.