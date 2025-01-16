Guysborough County Councillor unhappy with news of a local bank closure

A county councillor representing the former town of Canso said he is frustrated by news of the Bank of Montreal closing its branch in the community.

BMO users in Port Hawkesbury and Canso were recently notified of a decision to close the branches as of July 25. Fin Armsworthy, district 8 councillor for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and former councillor for the Town of Canso, said he is beyond frustrated with the situation.

Guysborough Council held a special meeting earlier today after hearing the news, and members voted unanimously to send a request to BMO for a representative to meet with council to discuss the situation.

Armsworthy said he isn’t aware of how many people use the branch in Canso, but said it is the only bank in the area. The Town of Port Hawkesbury was expected to meet on the matter this evening.