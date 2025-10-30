Guysborough County District RCMP Investigate Break and Enters at a Volunteer Fire Department

Guysborough County District RCMP is investigating two recent break and enters at a volunteer fire department.

Sometime overnight between October 22 and October 23, a break and enter occurred at the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department on Maury River Road. An exterior door was damaged and tools were stolen.

On October 26, officers learned that a second break and enter had occurred between October 25 and October 26 at the same location. Again, there was damage to a door and tools stolen.

In both cases, there was no damage or theft associated to firefighting equipment or vehicles.

Both of these incidents, as well as a break and enter at a different fire department in Guysborough County earlier in the month, are under investigation.

Guysborough County District RCMP ask anyone in the area with trail or doorbell cameras to please contact police if they have footage that supports the investigations. Officers also ask that the community contact police to report any suspicious people or vehicles in the areas near fire departments, especially overnight.

Anyone with information about these incidents in encouraged to contact Guysborough County District RCMP at 902-522-2200. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.