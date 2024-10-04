Guysborough County District RCMP investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lincolnville

Guysborough County District RCMP say a 28-year-old Boylston man is dead from a motorcycle crash in Lincolnville.

RCMP, local firefighters and EHS personnel were called to the scene on Highway 16 near Lincolnville loop around 2:35 Thursday afternoon.

Police officers learned the motorcycle was travelling on the highway, when it left the road and struck a culvert. The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the crash site.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened. RCMP are investigating the crash.