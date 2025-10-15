Guysborough County District RCMP Investigates Two Break and Enters

Guysborough County District RCMP is investigating two break and enters that were reported over Thanksgiving weekend and seeking witnesses.

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., officers learned that a break and enter and theft had occurred overnight at the Seven Communities Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 344 in Hadleyville. Items taken include backup fuel and donated items, and there was damage to the outside of the building. Fire department leadership confirmed that essential tools and equipment needed for firefighting were not taken or damaged.

Later that day, officers received a report of a separate break and enter at an empty building at another property on Highway 344. Nothing was taken or damaged. Investigators believe this incident may have happened around the same as the break and enter at the firehall and could be related.

Anyone with information about these incidents in encouraged to contact Guysborough County District RCMP at 902-366-2440. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.