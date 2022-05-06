Guysborough County Housing Network Hosting Community Sessions

The Guysborough County Housing Network is hosting community sessions regarding housing in the area.

Network co-chair Nancy O’Regan said they have been gathering information over the last year on the trends impacting housing in Guysborough county, including a survey for apartment owners and are now doing one with renters. She said they also spoke with service providers on what they are seeing in the community and hearing from people who are struggling with housing, noting they also met with municipal councillors.

They will share the information at the community sessions at the Chedabucto Lifestyle

Complex on Monday May 9th at 7pm, at the Canso Lions Club on May 25th at 7pm and in the District of St. Mary’s at 7pm on Thursday May 26th at the SHOP Room at the St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy. A virtual consultation is being planned for early June.

Following those sessions, the network will pool all of its information and go back to the communities and councils with some suggestions on what is needed and potential housing solutions.