Guysborough County Housing Network Releases Mulgrave Research Findings

Nancy O’Regan, co-chair of the Guysborough County Housing Network, presented the organization’s research findings at the regular council meeting held in the Town of Mulgrave last night.

Specific to the Town of Mulgrave are the following housing issues: lack of housing stock, lack of affordable housing, the poor condition of public housing and no dedicated seniors’ housing complex.

On the positive side of the scale, a majority of homes are lived in permanently (92 per cent) with more home-owners (84.5 per cent) than renters.

The network plans to partner with the town to identify available land and develop a rental and repair strategy for existing homes.