Guysborough County Property Among Six New Protected areas the Province is Seeking Public Feedback

Public consultations on six new protected areas in the province should attract some local interest with one property.

Among the properties the province is seeking comment from Nova Scotians is the Archibald Lake Wilderness Area in Guysborough County. It’s a 684 hectare property, which includes woodlands, lakes and several small wetlands in the watershed of Archibald Brook, an important tributary of the St. Mary’s River.

Three campsite leases occur on Arichald Lake. The province says they will be honoured under the Wilderness Areas Protection Act.

About 10 hectares around Archibald Brook is subject to mineral exploration rights. Provincial officials say they can be honoured under the act, provided activities don’t degrade the wilderness area.

However Archibald Lake is also identified in Atlantic Gold’s description for its proposed Cochrane Hill Gold Project. The province says the company’s proposed use of Archibald Lake can’t be permitted within a wilderness area.

The deadline for feedback is March 9th.