Guysborough County Resident resceives Lieutenant-Governor’s Award of Excellence for L’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia

Three Nova Scotians, including one from Guysborough County, received the Lieutenant-Governor’s Award of Excellence for L’Acadie and Francophonie of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The award, created in August, 2020 by Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc, recognizes people whose social, economic or cultural contributions have made a difference in the francophone and Acadian Community, and Nova Scotia as a whole.

The award recognizes outstanding citizens in three categories: a francophone; a francophile, someone who is not a francophone but supports or promotes the French language and culture; and a youth recipient under the age of 25.

A local recipient of the award is Jennifer Delorey of Larry’s River, recognized as an outstanding francophile citizen.