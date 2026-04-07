Guysborough County Woman and Her Granddaughter Travel to Cuba as Part of a Canadian Humanitarian Effort

A Guysborough County woman and her teenage granddaughter are headed to Cuba later this month as part of a Canadian humanitarian effort for the Caribbean country.

Close to 300 Canadians will be boarding a chartered flight for Holguin, Cuba on April 25th, including Carmen Barron.

Barron says she and her granddaughter will be taking down 15 boxes of items, each weighing about 50 pounds.

Barron says they will also be taking two boxes of 18 backpacks and water bottles. Each backpack is loaded with school supplies, donated by a couple of Boylston residents and a local pharmacy.