Guysborough District Council concerned over Canso hospital cuts

Guysborough District Council held an emergency meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the announced changes to ER and inpatient coverage at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso. After the meeting, council issued a release explaining why they aren’t happy with the changes. Said Warden Vernon Pitts, “The municipality will not stand by and watch the NS Health Authority and the Department of Health and Wellness cut back services at one of our hospitals without doing something tangible about it.”

Council unanimously supported taking several actions, including a letter to Health Minister Randy Delorey and Health Authority CEO Janet Knox, with copies to be sent to Premier Stephen McNeil and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines, expressing their dissatisfaction with the reductions. The letter asks for a guarantee the changes aren’t permanent. Council also wants to meet Delorey and Knox as soon as possible. The municipality is offering $10,000 in incentives per person for nurse recruitment, and says they are willing to cover travel expenses for a delegation of local residents to meet with senior health department representatives.