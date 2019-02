Officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough have set the date for a by-electionto fill a vacant council seat.

The April 13 by-election comes as a result of the sudden death of late District 4 councillor Blair George.

Nomination Day is Tuesday, March 19th.

Following their regular council meeting yesterday, Warden Vernon Pitts said Councillor George is going to be missed.

He said he looked across the council table a couple times during the meeting, and not having Councillor George there anymore is almost indescribable.