Guysborough District RCMP seeks public’s assistance in connection with an incident in Sunnyville

RCMP in Guysborough County are asking for the public`s assistance following an incident late last month.

On January 31, at approximately 3 p.m., Guysborough County District RCMP and EHS were dispatched to a residence on Clyke Branch Road in Sunnyville where a man had sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries after an incident at the home.

The man was transported to hospital by EHS LifeFlight. The investigation is ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia RCMP Forensic Identification Section

.

Investigators talked with a number of witnesses; however, they’re continuing to ask anyone with information about the incident who has not yet spoken with police to contact Guysborough County District RCMP at 902-533-3801.