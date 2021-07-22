Guysborough District Warden Concerned about Increased Closures of Emergency Department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital

The CLOSED sign has been appearing with more frequency at the Guysborough

Memorial Hospital Emergency Department in recent weeks. MODG Warden Vernon Pitts told media after the regular council meeting on Wednesday afternoon, that the MODG had put up a $100,000 incentive for new doctors in Guysborough and the onus is on the province to find a fruitful way to attract doctors to rural areas like Guysborough.

Pitts said it was unacceptable for any town or municipality not to have a quality level of health care, “It’s ridiculous. It’s worse than an insult. This gets down to the very basics of life.”