Guysborough District Warden says Municipality Remains Optimistic about Goldboro LNG Project

The warden for the district of Guysborough says the municipality remains optimistic following a recent LNG announcement.

Last week, Pieridae Energy Limited CEO Alfred Sorensen issued a release stating while the

company has made tremendous progress in advancing the Goldboro LNG project, it has not been able to meet all the key conditions necessary to make a final investment decision, adding the company decided to move Goldboro LNG in a new direction.

By way of explanation, Sorensen said cost pressures and time constraints due to COVID-19 made building the current version of the LNG project impractical. The company will now assess options that could make an LNG project more compatible with the current environment.

Vernon Pitts, Warden for the Municipality if the District of Guysborough, said all council can do is wait for Pieridae`s next step and continue to build on the working relationship between Pieridae and the municipality.

Pieridae made the announcement on July 2.