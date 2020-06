The warden says obstacles remain for doctor recruitment but they have made progress when

Municipality of the District of Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said they had a bit of an issue with nurse recruitment and retention but says they have since staffed three or four nurses at the municipality’s nursing homes.

On the doctor side of things, Pitts said they are facing significant recruitment problems.

Pitts said if a doctor is good enough to treat patients in the UK or the US, they should be good enough to treat patients in Guysborough county.