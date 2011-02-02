Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts says a Number of Developments in 2024 to Look Forward To

Municipality of the District of Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said he is looking forward to a lot of things in the coming year.

Pitts said Vulcan Minerals is back in the area looking at the Black Point aggregate quarry project, noting things are looking positive. He also mentioned the Everwind project, with plans to erect turbines in Guysborough County, as well as Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind’s Goose Harbour Lake Windfarm.

As for highlights in 2023, Pitts said the project of which he is most proud over the last year is the extension of sidewalks in Guysborough, including to the hospital and nursing home, as well as to the mall, Chedabucto Education Centre-Guysborough Academy and the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex. He said it will make a lot of difference in terms of mobility as well as development.

Other highlights include a new apartment building going up in the area, which Pitts said he understands is already booked.