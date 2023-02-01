Guysborough hosts African Heritage Month related events

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough is hosting a number of events to celebrate African Heritage Month.

A proclamation recognizing February as African Heritage month is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Chedabucto Education Centre-Guysborough Academy, followed by a proclamation and flag raising at the Guysborough municipal office at 4:30 p.m..

Mary Desmond, councillor for Guysborough`s district 2, which includes Lincolnville, Sunnyville, and Upper Big Tracadie, said it`s important to recognize African heritage, noting people of African heritage made a lot of contributions locally, provincially, and to the country.

A full schedule of events can be found on the 989xfm Facebook page.