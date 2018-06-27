Guysborough is set to officially open the CLC

Friday is ribbon cutting day in Guysborough.

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough will officially mark the grand opening of the Chedabucto Lifestyles Complex with a grand opening on June 29. Festivities will include the unveiling of the Steve Smith turf soccer field and track facility. Activities throughout the weekend will include the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m., a youth shinny hockey tournament, a family event on the skating trail, local entertainment at the fire pit in the evening. On Saturday morning, there will be a fun run and the hockey tournament will continue followed by a co-ed soccer game. Jug in Hand will play an adult dance, starting at 9 p.m.

Joining council, staff, and residents will be local MLA Lloyd Hines, Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner, St. FX soccer coach Graham Kennedy and Logan Shaw of the Montreal Canadiens.

Warden Vernon Pitts said it will be a big day for the municipality and invited everyone to come out.

The recreation complex includes include a 17,000 square foot community center, the artificial turf soccer field and four lane track, a refrigerated outdoor shinny rink, and a 1,000 foot refrigerated skating trail.