The Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s emergency department will be closed today. Official with Nova Scotia Health say it closed at 7 this morning and will re-open at 7 this evening.

Virtual urgent care will be available onsite daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.