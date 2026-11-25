The Guysborough Memorial Hospital Emergency Department is closed today . Officials with Nova Scotia Health say the department shut down at 6 this morning, it reopens at 7 tonight.

Virtual Urgent Care will be available onsite daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.